Bridlington's Kirkgate House took part in cycling challenge to fundraise for social care group
Kirkgate House in Bridlington supports up to 28 individuals aged 18 and over with a learning disability and associated care and support needs.
Tour de HICA is an ambitious event with participants aiming to travel 1,780 miles - the equivalent of a round trip from Hull to Munich. This year it raised £785 which go towards HICA’s SHINE fund that’s used for care provision across the HICA Group.
Staff and service users from across HICA’s care homes and other care settings, including Kirkgate House in Bridlington, recorded miles to contribute to the overall tally.
Terry Peel , HICA Group’s CEO said: “The Tour de HICA challenge is a testament to our community’s dedication and passion to providing the very best of support to all the people that we care for.
“It’s wonderful to see everyone come together, from staff and residents to their families and local sports teams, all contributing to such a worthy cause.
“The SHINE Fund plays a vital role in enhancing the lives of our residents and events like this make a significant impact.
“A huge thank you to all those who took part and for the donations which will make a real difference.”
Visit https://www.hica-uk.com/learning-disabilities/kirkgate-house/ for more information about Kirkgate House, Bridlington.
