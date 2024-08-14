Bridlington's Kirkgate House took part in cycling challenge to fundraise for social care group

Employees, residents and their families recently took part in an annual cycling challenge at Kirkgate House in Bridlington.

Employees, residents and their families at Kirkgate House in Bridlington recently took part in an annual cycling challenge organised by social care group HICA.

Kirkgate House in Bridlington supports up to 28 individuals aged 18 and over with a learning disability and associated care and support needs.

Tour de HICA is an ambitious event with participants aiming to travel 1,780 miles - the equivalent of a round trip from Hull to Munich. This year it raised £785 which go towards HICA’s SHINE fund that’s used for care provision across the HICA Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and service users from across HICA’s care homes and other care settings, including Kirkgate House in Bridlington, recorded miles to contribute to the overall tally.

Terry Peel , HICA Group’s CEO said: “The Tour de HICA challenge is a testament to our community’s dedication and passion to providing the very best of support to all the people that we care for.

“It’s wonderful to see everyone come together, from staff and residents to their families and local sports teams, all contributing to such a worthy cause.

“The SHINE Fund plays a vital role in enhancing the lives of our residents and events like this make a significant impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to all those who took part and for the donations which will make a real difference.”

Visit https://www.hica-uk.com/learning-disabilities/kirkgate-house/ for more information about Kirkgate House, Bridlington.