Bridlington’s lifeboat team work with the town’s fire service crews in special casualty exercise
Bridlington’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched this week during a special exercise with the Bridlington Fire and Rescue Service crews.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 8:54 am
The lifeboat team was trying out different approaches of safely removing a casualty from its ILB onto dry land.
The operation, which used fire service equipment as part of the transfer process, was hailed as a success.
A lifeboat spokesperson said: “The ILB was launched in conjunction with the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service from Bridlington for an exercise in trying out different approaches of removing a casualty from our ILB.
“It was a first for all concerned and despite the weather it was deemed a success with much being learnt from the evenings training event.
“Further such exercises are planned in the future.”