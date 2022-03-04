Bridlington’s lifeboat team work with the town’s fire service crews in special casualty exercise

Bridlington’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched on Wednesday (March 2) during a special exercise with the Bridlington Fire Service crews. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

The lifeboat team was trying out different approaches of safely removing a casualty from its ILB onto dry land.

The operation, which used fire service equipment as part of the transfer process, was hailed as a success.

A lifeboat spokesperson said: “The ILB was launched in conjunction with the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service from Bridlington for an exercise in trying out different approaches of removing a casualty from our ILB.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lifeboat team was trying out different approaches of safetly removing a casualty from its ILB onto dry land. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

“It was a first for all concerned and despite the weather it was deemed a success with much being learnt from the evenings training event.

“Further such exercises are planned in the future.”