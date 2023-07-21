Mayoress Diane Arthur is going to ‘jump to it’ for Mayor John Arthur’s chosen charities with Skydive GB at the Bridlington airfield near Grindale.

She is now hoping that residents will support her fundraising event as she looks to bring in much-needed funds for the Hinge Centre and Hull and East Yorkshire Mind’s homeless hub in Bridlington.

To help the campaign, a crowdfunding page has been set up which is aiming to raise £1,000.

Bridlington's Mayoress Diane Arthur is set to skydive for charity this year.

So far the page has accrued £365 thanks to the backing of 15 supporters.

Via her fundraising page, Diane said: “My husband John Arthur, and I are Mayor and Mayoress of Bridlington this year.

"We have chosen to support two local charities: the Hinge Centre, a small local charity which aims to provide support, guidance, services and opportunities to those facing social and financial deprivation, and Hull and East Yorkshire Mind community hub providing support to the homeless community in Bridlington.

"In order to raise funds for these two amazing charities I have decided to do a tandem skydive with Skydive GB.

"Please show your support for these wonderful, hardworking charities by sponsoring me – every little helps. Thank you so much.”