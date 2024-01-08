Bridlington's Military Assistance Social Hub appeals for volunteers - find out more here
The Military Assistance Social Hub (M.A.S.H) is hoping volunteers will join its ranks, sparing just 2-3 hours a week.
M.A.S.H is a charity operating across the East Riding of Yorkshire, combating social isolation within the Armed Forces community.
Its members also offer safe social spaces, wellbeing activities, immediate crisis assistance, and long-term support.
Due to an increase in numbers now attending and accessing its services, the group needs more help to support its weekly hubs, trips and events, and its outreach stalls.
People will be able to contribute their specific skills to help the group grow while accessing free training along the way.
A spokesperson said: “Why not join our volunteer dream team at M.A.S.H and make 2024 the year you create positive change for the Armed Forces community!
"Volunteers will get access to free training, gain opportunities to develop and acquire new skills, acquire networking opportunities, develop an ability to strengthen their CVs, and get plenty of opportunities to make new friends.
"Ready to kickstart the New Year with purpose? Email [email protected] find out more about volunteering with M.A.S.H.”
M.A.S.H is registered charity and every penny raised by the group goes back out to support local communities.
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/1000230694061457/ to find out more about the good work of its members.