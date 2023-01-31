Taking place on January 24, the children read out the "Mini Police Promise" and started the first of seven sessions which will teach the children about policing in local communities.

PCSO Beverley Feirn said: “This is a great scheme to be a part of – for the pupils and myself.

"I am hopeful it will encourage the younger generation to think about their role within their community as well as teaching them ways to keep themselves safe.

The tiny police force at Quay Academy, Bridlington, were suited and booted for their police visit.

“This seven-week scheme teaches pupils about the work we do and the importance of being active members of their community.

“The 10 pupils, selected by the school, will be invited to specially prepared sessions, run by PCSOs, teaching them about a range of topics to help them become our mini ambassadors.”

A spokesperson for Quay Academy said: “The scheme enables pupils to learn all about policing issues, how to stay safe and to participate in interactive imaginative activities that will help improve their trust and confidence in the police.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to engage in personal development.

The Bridlington South Neighbourhood Policing Team helped children read aloud the "Mini Police Promise".

"Not only do they get to experience a taste of life in the police force, but they also have the opportunity to feedback to their peers which enhances community confidence in the police force.

“Our children were delighted to receive the mini police uniform and now wear it with pride at break and lunchtimes.