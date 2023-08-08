Bridlington's Movember cup raised £1,028.31 for Movember, a men's health charity.

The charity 6-a-side tournament in Bridlington was part of MoTemBridBoro's 2023 Movember campaign. Organised by Moteambridboro Captain Ryan Wilson, the event raised awareness and funds for Movember, a men’s health charity focusing on on men’s mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.

Mr Wilson said “The final was won on penalties as Brid Spa FC’s ‘Spacelona’ edged out Brid Town Rovers 5-3 from the spot after drawing 2-2 in normal time. All games were played in a competitive spirit and in front of large crowds- despite the poor weather!

“In total the day raised £1,028.31 which is an incredible amount and reflects the hard work that went into the day as well as the generosity of our supporters!