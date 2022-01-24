Bridlington’s Old Ship Inn to host inaugural meeting of new real ale group
A new Campaign for Real Ale group (CAMRA), which will serve members to the northern area of East Yorkshire, will hold its inaugural meeting in Bridlington on Monday, February 7 at 7.30pm.
A new Campaign for Real Ale group (CAMRA), which will serve members to the northern area of East Yorkshire, will hold its inaugural meeting in Bridlington on Monday, February 7 at 7.30pm.
The venue for the first meeting will be at the Old Ship Inn on St John Street.
CAMRA spokesman Mark Pennington said: “The group’s area will basically be a line from Hornsea to Driffield and through Wetwang to the North Yorkshire boundary.
“The area which will be covered by the new group is served by approximately 90 public houses of which 70 are serving cask ale.”
The latest list produced by Hull and East Yorkshire shows there are more than 30 real ale pubs in Bridlington. Go to hull.camra.org.uk/ for more details.