Bridlington’s popular All Ride cycling scheme is up and running from this Friday – find out more here

The All Ride scheme operates from North Promenade’s Victoria Terrace.

Running every Friday between 10am and 3pm from Victoria Terrace on the North Promenade, the scheme will continue until Friday, October 28.

Each session will be a chance to cycle along the North Promenade on a specially adapted bike, which are designed for those with additional needs and mobility issues.

Bikes can be booked out for up to an hour free of charge.

All Ride is part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Active Coast programme, and is run in partnership with R-evolution.

Hanna Moore of R-evolution said : “We are really excited to get back out onto Bridlington foreshore to engage with the community and provide them with an opportunity to cycle down the wonderfully flat and picturesque promenade.

“We had some lovely customers over the months in 2021 who were thrilled to be able to try a unique bike that catered to their needs. It is a great scheme to be a part of, and we can’t wait to come back this year!”

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “All Ride is a brilliant scheme, which can make a huge difference for those taking part.”