Pupils had the chance to become pirates and walk the 'plank'.

Quay Academy in Bridlington, has put on a spectacular seaside celebration of art, for pupils, families and the community.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school hall was designed to emulate the experience of a day by the sea, inspired by Bridlington harbour and beach. Pupils repurposed plastic waste to create a giant sculptural wave, to raise awareness about litter on beaches and the dangers it poses to marine life.

The immersive exhibition included creative works of art from every child in the school, which they had spent weeks designing. Children took inspiration from Canaletto’s famous painting ‘Regatta on the Grand Canal’, as part of this year’s Take One Picture project, reimagining the classic masterpiece with their own unique local take on it. Pupils at Quay filled the hall with a whole gallery of artwork, capturing the vibrant life, colour and character of Bridlington’s coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the exhibition could relax in deck chairs and look at the children’s artwork under seaside lighting, with sounds of waves and seagulls, or they could ‘walk the plank’. Whilst viewing the art work, they could also buy traditional seaside treats, from chips to candyfloss and waffles, giving the whole exhibition a seaside feel.

The exhibition included artwork from every child in the school, which they had spent weeks designing.

Adele Wilde, art lead at Quay Academy, said: “The children used all their imagination for this art show, with an awareness of sustainability and the environment in their art and keeping beaches clean.

“Our wave sculpture, made out of plastic waste from the beach, was a striking reminder of the importance of protecting our coastal environment for future generations. I am so proud of every single pupil for all the amazing work they created.”

Karen Chapman, vice principal at Quay Academy, said: “Our art exhibition was a resounding success, bringing together families, friends, and community members for a joyful evening of art, imagination, and seaside fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank our art lead, Mrs Adele Wilde, whose creativity and vision inspired the children and brought this extraordinary exhibition to life which we could share with the whole community here at Quay Academy.”

Pupils will be working towards their entry for this year’s ‘Take One Picture’ project run by the National Gallery. Quay Academy pupils have had their art displayed at the exhibition for the last two years.