A Bridlington-based care home has received a prestigious national award.

Red House care home, which is based on St Anne’s Road, has been recognised with the Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award, marking “its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for residents during the final months and days of life”.

The award was earned for the care home’s exceptional end-of-life care and follows nearly 18 months of comprehensive training and partnership with GSF professionals.

Throughout this process, the team at Red House has worked hand-in-hand with residents, their families and healthcare partners to deliver compassionate, personalised care that meets each individual’s unique needs.

The home achieved an impressive overall score of 74 out of 75, ‘demonstrating its exceptional standards in care’.

In preparation for the award, the home developed a range of initiatives including the implementation of personalised care plans based on the GSF’s five priorities of care, regular training for staff in anticipatory prescribing and enhanced communication strategies with families regarding the care journey.

Leah Davies, the home’s manager and end-of-life care lead, said: “Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team.

"We strive every day to provide exceptional care for our residents, supporting them with dignity and compassion.

"I couldn’t be prouder of the dedication everyone at Red House has shown to achieve this recognition.”

Terry Peel, CEO of HICA Group, which owns and manages Red House Care Home, said: “At HICA Group, we are committed to providing person-centered care that respects each resident’s unique wishes and needs.

"The team at Red House embodies this commitment every day, ensuring our residents live comfortably and well until the very end.

"I am incredibly proud of their dedication and passion, which has earned them this prestigious award.”

Visit www.hica-uk.com/care-homes/red-house/ for more information about Red House care home.