Bridlington's Sewerby Hall to host Winter Woodland - here are the dates

The Winter Woodland Elves are causing mischief - tinkering with lights and sound to create a stunning party atmosphere in the woods.

It will be an opportunity to enjoy the woods on a free - flowing walk, lit up with stunning displays of colour, and to see what the woodland elves get up to outside of the toymakers’ workshop – playing, crafting, and dancing with the reindeer.

The house itself will be filled with Christmas decorations, lights and trees, and the cheeky elves will be hiding in the rooms.

Christmas family fun aplenty as the Winter Woodland is coming to Sewerby Hall.

There will also be a new exhibition in the house, ‘Elves – not just for Christmas’.

There will be an all new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a great evening out this festive season.

An all new food and drink area will be created, with a large marquee in the courtyard area.

Food will be supplied from Stables Pizza Company and the Clock Tower Café while the marquee will house a licenced bar, from Louisianna bars.

There will be six sessions each evening.

Arrival times: 4.30pm to 5pm, 5pm to 5.30pm, 5.30pm to 6pm, 6pm to 6.30pm, 6.30pm to 7pm, 7pm to 7.30pm.

On Monday December 12, there will be relaxed performances – with reduced volume, no haze or smoke machines, and no fire in the finale – at 4.30pm and 5pm, with no 5.30pm slot that evening, and the usual sessions at 6pm, 6.30pm and 7pm.