Bridlington's Sewerby Hall 'upset' after a number of flowers are thought to have been stolen from garden display
Sewerby Hall and Gardens is known for its sprawling estate and picturesque gardens.
However, overnight it is believed that someone has stolen a number of forget-me-nots from the gardens and left one of the beautiful displays looking bare.
A spokesperson for Sewerby Hall said via Instagram: “Sad news to bring you this morning.
“We believe that overnight somebody thought it was ok to come in and steal flowers from the Pleasure Garden.
“If the person who's taken these would like to return them (or offer to pay for them) we would really appreciate it.
“Our team works so hard to make the gardens look so beautiful for everyone to enjoy and take huge pride in their work so to see this has happened is very upsetting.
“We're not mad, just really disappointed.
“Whoever has taken them (or if you know who has), please do the right thing.”
