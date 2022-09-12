Bridlington's War Memorial Gardens hosts proclamation ceremony
Bridlington was one of a number of town and parish councils across the East Riding to mark the accession to the throne of His Majesty King Charles III with their own proclamation events, on Sunday.
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, proclamation of the new King was made in cities, towns and villages across the UK, with Bridlington War Memorial Gardens hosting its own event.
Books of condolence are now available from Monday at the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s libraries, multi-service centres and customer service centres while online tributes can be made via the Buckingham Palace website.
People wishing to leave floral tributes can do so at Bridlington’s Cenotaph Gardens.
Bridlington Town Council said on its Facebook page: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of Bridlington Town Council and her residents we wish to express our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to all members of The Royal Family.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, the organisers of the Bridlington Super Soapbox Challenge took the decision to postpone the Yorkshire Coast BID Super Soapbox Challenge, which had been scheduled for Sunday September 11, as a mark of respect.
Organisers said: “We will proceed with rescheduling the event when we have full sight of the necessary protocols and have made the new arrangements.
“To keep you up to date with event cancellations which are due to take place over the course of the coming days, we will be posting these live on Love Yorkshire Coast as and when they happen.”