Bridlington’s young swimmers enjoy competing in friendly gala

Swimmers ahead of the friendly gala.

Hosted in the fantastic six lane pool at East Riding Leisure Bridlington, swimmers aged nine to 13 competed in a range of individual events, relays and medleys against clubs from Ryedale, Scarborough, Pocklington and South Hunsley.

The gala was a great opportunity for younger, and – in some cases – less experienced swimmers to learn the ropes, understanding what the different whistles and signals mean.

A Bridlington Swimming Club spokesperson said: “As has come to be expected from such galas, there was a wonderful sense of team spirit, and it was great to see some of Bridlington Swimming Club’s senior swimmers giving up their free time to help the coaches with the organisation of, and support for, their younger teammates.

“The club is keen to expand. If you know if any young swimmers who would like to develop their stamina and technique, as part of a friendly and supportive club, register for a free trial via the club website or send a message through the club’s Facebook page.”