York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity is asking for the public’s support to help bring some Christmas magic to patients on the children’s wards at York and Scarborough hospitals.

The charity needs your help to bring some joy to young patients who need to stay in hospital this Christmas.

Every year, staff on the children’s wards work hard to make all the necessary care arrangements so that patients can go home to their families for Christmas.

However, for some patients, this is just not possible because they are too unwell. For these patients, staff do all they can to make the children’s wards feel less like hospital for the day and try to give them a Christmas like they might have had at home.

You can bring some Christmas magic to the wards and give the gift of joy to patients in hospital this Christmas.

This includes a special visit from Santa in the run-up to Christmas, and a wonderful Christmas party to give patients and their families time to celebrate.

The play team even organises gifts for each child on the ward, to help make the day extra special.

A gift of £10 could buy a present for a child who is too unwell to spend Christmas at home with their family.

Leanne Haycock, Play Specialist Team Leader, said: “Christmas on the children’s wards and within the paediatric areas is nothing short of special. The patients are given presents throughout the festive period, and if lucky enough they may even have a visit from Santa. The children and young adults are the main focus over Christmas which is why we decorate with as much festive spirit as possible!”

You could show someone you’ve never met a truly special kindness. With your help, York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity can give young patients a brighter Christmas.

To donate, go to https://bit.ly/ChristmasMagicDonate or call 01904 724521.

