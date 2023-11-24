Five time BRIT nominee RAYE has announced she will no longer be performing at Bridlington Spa next week following a medical assessment.

Following a medical assessment, RAYE has been told she urgently needs vocal rest and is therefore having to postpone the remainder of her tour.

The singer was due to perform at Bridlington Spa on Wednesday, November 29.

In a statement, Mark Lonsdale, General Manager of Bridlington Spa, said: “We are working with RAYE and her management team to reschedule the gig and all tickets will remain valid.

"If for any reason you can’t make the new date, full refunds will be available, and you should make contact with the ticketing agent you made your booking with.

“For those who booked directly with Bridlington Spa, and are seeking a refund, we ask for your patience over the coming days, but hope you will want to retain your tickets for the rescheduled date once this has been confirmed.

“We are incredibly sorry as a venue for any inconvenience and disappointment to our customers, and we wish RAYE well and hope she gets well soon.”