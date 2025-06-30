Britain’s oldest cliff lift celebrates 150 years with free festival in Scarborough

Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift is the oldest funicular railway in Britain.

One of Scarborough’s most cherished landmarks and the oldest funicular railway in Britain is celebrating a major milestone this summer with a series of events planned to mark its 150th anniversary.

North Yorkshire Council, in partnership with Scarborough Spa, is hosting a free weekend of family activities, live performances and heritage displays on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Spa Cliff Lift.

Running from 11am to 5pm each day, the celebrations will take place at Scarborough Spa and the lift itself, offering visitors a chance to step back in time while enjoying a full programme of entertainment.

North Yorkshire Council leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The Spa Cliff Lift is a much-loved part of Scarborough’s heritage and a symbol of the town’s Victorian charm.

Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift’s longest-serving supervisor Alan Wilson.

“We’re proud to support events like this that bring communities together and shine a spotlight on the landmarks that make North Yorkshire so distinctive.”

Built in 1875 at a cost of about £8,000, the Spa Cliff Lift was a marvel of Victorian engineering and quickly became a defining feature of Scarborough’s South Bay. Originally powered by water and gas engines, it has carried millions of passengers between the Esplanade and the Spa over the decades.

Scarborough Spa’s operations manager, Christopher James, said: “The Spa Cliff Lift is a famous part of Scarborough’s coastal history, and this celebration is a great way to honour its past while looking to the future.

“It’s just the beginning, with more exciting projects on the horizon as part of the wider Scarborough 400 heritage programme, which will mark the town’s 400th anniversary next year.”

Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift in 1875.

The weekend opens with a ceremonial descent by local dignitaries, echoing the lift’s original launch, accompanied by a live brass band. Inside the Ocean Room, visitors can enjoy creative workshops, performances and heritage displays.

A Scarborough-based arts group, Animated Objects, will demonstrate working models of the lifts showing its evolution and artwork by young people inspired by its story will be on show throughout the venue.

Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift’s longest-serving supervisor, Alan Wilson, said: “I’ve worked on the lift for 23 years, and I still love it, so much so I’ve no plans to retire just yet.

“The best part is seeing visitors come back year after year. Everyone has a story to tell about the lift – it’s part of what makes Scarborough so special.”

For more information visit the Scarborough Spa Lift website at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/cliff-lift.