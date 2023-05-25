BRITISH SANDWICH WEEK: The 13 best places to get a sandwich in Scarborough as chosen by you

This week is British Sandwich Week and we asked our reader where the best place is to get a sandwich in Scarborough.
Check out the list below and see if you agree!
1. Baxters
Baxters, located on Aberdeen Walk, was voted for the most. They offer hot, roast meat sandwiches and dinners. Photo: Callum Murden
2. Cooplands
Cooplands, located in various locations, was voted second. The bakery chain originated in Scarborough and offers various bakery goods, including sandwiches. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Rocky & Maz's Pie Shop
Rocky & Maz's Pie Shop, located on Gladstone Road, was voted third on the list. They offer a variety of pies and sandwiches. Photo: Google
4. Thomas The Baker
Thomas The Baker, located on Aberdeen Walk, was voted fourth. The bakery chain offers a wide variety of products, including sandwiches. Photo: Google