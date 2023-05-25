News you can trust since 1882
Where do you think the best place for a sandwich is in Scarborough? (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

BRITISH SANDWICH WEEK: The 13 best places to get a sandwich in Scarborough as chosen by you

This week is British Sandwich Week and we asked our reader where the best place is to get a sandwich in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th May 2023, 12:45 BST

Check out the list below and see if you agree!

Baxters, located on Aberdeen Walk, was voted for the most. They offer hot, roast meat sandwiches and dinners.

1. Baxters

Baxters, located on Aberdeen Walk, was voted for the most. They offer hot, roast meat sandwiches and dinners. Photo: Callum Murden

Cooplands, located in various locations, was voted second. The bakery chain originated in Scarborough and offers various bakery goods, including sandwiches.

2. Cooplands

Cooplands, located in various locations, was voted second. The bakery chain originated in Scarborough and offers various bakery goods, including sandwiches. Photo: Richard Ponter

Rocky & Maz's Pie Shop, located on Gladstone Road, was voted third on the list. They offer a variety of pies and sandwiches.

3. Rocky & Maz's Pie Shop

Rocky & Maz's Pie Shop, located on Gladstone Road, was voted third on the list. They offer a variety of pies and sandwiches. Photo: Google

Thomas The Baker, located on Aberdeen Walk, was voted fourth. The bakery chain offers a wide variety of products, including sandwiches.

4. Thomas The Baker

Thomas The Baker, located on Aberdeen Walk, was voted fourth. The bakery chain offers a wide variety of products, including sandwiches. Photo: Google

