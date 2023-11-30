British surfwear brand Saltrock confirms new store opening in Whitby next week

Established fashion and surfwear brand Saltrock, is expanding its reach to surf and outdoor enthusiasts on England's northeast coast, with the addition of a new store in Whitby.

Following a series of successful openings across the UK, Saltrock’s next store launch in Whitby is due to open its doors on Friday, December 8.

The new store is located at 61 Baxtergate, Whitby, North Yorkshire, YO21 1BL, formerly CEX, which closed in the summer.

Saltrock has embarked on an extraordinary journey Since its inception in 1988. Two brothers, united by their deep love for surfing, set out to create what would eventually become an iconic brand.

With a loyal following of both surfers and fashion enthusiasts, Saltrock has established itself as a beloved and reputable name in the surf scene of Devon and Cornwall.

The brand is committed to providing high-quality apparel inspired by surfing culture, while also fostering a strong sense of community Saltrock is bringing the waves to the northeast coast by establishing its signature style of devon and cornish coastal living to the picturesque natural harbour of Whitby.

With over 66 stores nationwide, and just five in the north of England, the opening of this new store in Whitby is a testament to Saltrock's continuous growth and commitment to providing customers all across England with comfortable, high-quality clothing that embodies the coastal living spirit of Britain.

Louise Rees, Head of Retail & Wholesale at Saltrock has shared her thoughts on the latest store opening:“We are delighted to be opening our doors on Baxtergate, Whitby. Our brand has always celebrated creativity inspired by a love for the ocean and open spaces. We are excited to share this passion with the people of North Yorkshire. We look forward to welcoming customers into our new store very soon.”

Saltrock's new Whitby store will offer a range of its surf-inspired clothing, accessories, and outerwear. The collection of clothing in-store will offer options for men, women, and children, catering to the entire family's needs, ensuring they're prepared for all kinds of adventures.

However, this isn't the only milestone to celebrate this month as Saltrock is due to open more stores, with Southwold, Suffolk opening on the 22nd of December.

This expansion of the stores showcases Saltrock's commitment to making its unique blend of coastal living stylish attire and passion for surfing more accessible to communities across the whole UK.

So, whether you're in Whitby or Southwold, you'll now have a chance to try the Saltrock experience at each location.