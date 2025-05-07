Broadcaster Janet Street-Porter to bring her show to Pocklington Arts Centre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th May 2025, 11:01 BST
Broadcaster Janet Street-Porter. courtesy Pocklington Arts CentreBroadcaster Janet Street-Porter. courtesy Pocklington Arts Centre
Broadcaster Janet Street-Porter. courtesy Pocklington Arts Centre
Broadcaster and journalist Janet Street-Porter is to appear at Pocklington Arts Centre later this year.

From a bolshy child with a Welsh-speaking budgie to National Treasure, Janet Street-Porter’s life (and language) has always been colourful.

As a broadcaster, television executive and newspaper editor she was at the forefront of some of Britain’s most enduring cultural moments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now she finds herself with a senior railcard and four ex-husbands.

She brings comedy, tragedy and gossip in equal measure, a tour de force rant against growing old gracefully.

She is appearing at Pocklington Arts Centre on Wednesday December 3.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with doors open at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £30 – visit https://pocklingtonartscentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173662519 to buy yours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, you can also enjoy The Royal Ballet: Ballet to Broadway – Wheeldon Works which is on at the arts centre on May 22, with four works showing the remarkable choreographic range of The Royal Ballet's Artistic Associate, Christopher Wheeldon.

Related topics:Pocklington Arts CentreBritainTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice