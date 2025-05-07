Broadcaster Janet Street-Porter to bring her show to Pocklington Arts Centre

Broadcaster Janet Street-Porter. courtesy Pocklington Arts Centre

Broadcaster and journalist Janet Street-Porter is to appear at Pocklington Arts Centre later this year.

From a bolshy child with a Welsh-speaking budgie to National Treasure, Janet Street-Porter’s life (and language) has always been colourful.

As a broadcaster, television executive and newspaper editor she was at the forefront of some of Britain’s most enduring cultural moments.

Now she finds herself with a senior railcard and four ex-husbands.

She brings comedy, tragedy and gossip in equal measure, a tour de force rant against growing old gracefully.

She is appearing at Pocklington Arts Centre on Wednesday December 3.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with doors open at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £30 – visit https://pocklingtonartscentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173662519 to buy yours.

