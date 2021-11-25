Brompton Hall students raise over £1,600 for the Poppy Appeal in Scarborough

Jon Brigden, Dean, Tom, Jamie, Harry, IoIo, Jokki, Michael, Jacob

Pupils from Brompton Hall School have raised an impressive amount of money collecting for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in Scarborough town centre.

Andy Vaughan, a member of the wellbeing team at Brompton Hall, said: “We have always collected for the Royal British Legion, and I wondered if it would be possible to take some of the youngsters out with us.

“Since I joined the school in 2016, myself and John Brigden, who was part of the Army School of Music and now provides the school’s IT support, have taken the boys out collecting every year (except for last year).

Jamie, Malachi, Dean, Harry, IoIo, Jack, Tom, Jacob, Marshall

“To date we have raised a substantial amount of money, over £5,000.

“This year the head said we could do four days and around 15 boys from year 11 and year 8 did alternate days.

“During that time they raised £1,658.”

Mr Vaughan, who retired from the parachute regiment in 2016, shortly before he began to work at the school, said: “The boys did really well and were lucky enough to be collecting at Alma Square on Remembrance Day.

Andy Vaughan, Jamie, Harry, Jack, Leon, Jon Brigden, Marshall Jacob Michael, Alfie, Lennon, IoIo

“I think they have raised a fantastic amount for the length of time we were out collecting.