Brother launches fundraiser to repair Egton church bells in memory of sister

Andy Stanforth hopes to raise £6,000 to repair Egton's church bells

An Egton man has launched an ambitious fundraising campaign to create a lasting tribute to his late sister.

Gail Riley was just 44 when she passed away after a long illness.

She had worked alongside her brother, Andy Stanforth, to build the Egton-based business Towbar Express — well known to many Whitby residents as the sponsors of Whitby Town Football Club.

Mr Stanforth said: “St Hilda’s Church in Egton needs £6,000 to repair its three church bells, and I thought it would be a fantastic legacy for Gail if we could raise the money the church needs.

Gail with her chorister's medal

“Gail lived in Egton from the age of seven, sang in the choir at St Hilda’s when she was younger, and was also married in the church.”

He added: “We would be incredibly thankful to anyone who would like to donate to the repair fund, so that, hopefully, the bells can once again peal out across Egton in Gail’s memory.”

To donate to the fundraising appeal visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/gail-louise-riley