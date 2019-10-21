Building society’s lessons for children during half term

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Scarborough are holding events to teach financial education to children over the October half term holidays.

The branch, on Westborough, will be hosting the events on Monday, October 28 between 2pm and 3pm, Tuesday, October 29 between 10am and 11am and Wednesday, October 30 between 2pm and 3pm.

Visitors are invited to drop-in any time between these times on those days.

Maxine Hartley, branch manager, said: “We know holidays can be an expensive time for families so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children.

“Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill. We really want to engage children, parents and grandparents to help them start conversations about money and pass on their knowledge.”