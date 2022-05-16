Bus company East Yorkshire announces changes to fares and ticket range from next week – find out more here

East Yorkshire’s area director Ben Gilligan.

In its first review of fares and tickets since September 2019, East Yorkshire has said that the changes, which are due to come into effect on Sunday, May 22, will make travelling across the region simpler for customers.

The changes will introduce five new app only zones: Beverley, York City, Driffield, York Country and Bridlington Country as well as changes to the existing York Zone.

These zones will replace point-to-point weekly tickets which will no longer be available to buy on the bus.

Tickets for the new zones will be available on the East Yorkshire Buses app only and customers can purchase them in advance.

Those who frequently travel around Hull can also take advantage of cheaper weekly tickets on app rather than in person.

Customers who already have tickets in their app wallets will still be able to use them as normal until their expiry date, at which point they’ll be able to choose from a new, simplified range.

East Yorkshire’s area director Ben Gilligan said: “We’re introducing new ticket zones to help our customers enjoy a simpler journey.

“We’ve improved our range of tickets available online and via our app to give customers more choice and flexibility and reduce the need to pay on the bus.

“We recognise that costs for many people are going up at the moment and we are not insulated from this, so we’re keen to help our customers get the tickets that are most suitable for them.”

A leaflet that explains the changes to fares and zones is available from Hull Travel Centre and Hull Paragon Interchange or local libraries.