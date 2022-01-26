Bus company offering free travel to Covid vaccine appointments across East Yorkshire

East Yorkshire is working with East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group and East Riding of Yorkshire Council to allow people free bus travel to appointments across the East Riding area. Photo submitted

East Yorkshire is working with East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group and East Riding of Yorkshire Council to allow people free bus travel to appointments across the East Riding area.

The free travel offer aims to remove another barrier for people who haven’t yet booked their second jab or booster, making it easier for those without a car or on low incomes to get to the vaccination centres.

Around nine out of 10 people in the East Riding of Yorkshire region have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but there are more than 28,000 people in the East Riding who are still eligible to come forward for their booster vaccination.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s area director, said: “Anything that we can do to encourage people to attend vaccine appointments will help us all get back to normal life quicker, so when the NHS asked us to help them in their mission to get as many people vaccinated as possible, we didn’t hesitate.

“It’s great that we can play a small part in defeating the virus and helping to beat this pandemic for good.”

Dr Anne Jeffreys, local GP and East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group chair said: “We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with East Yorkshire to offer free transport for those who would otherwise struggle to get to a vaccine site. It’s never too late for people to have their Covid-19 vaccine.

“The vaccination programme is still open and available to everyone who needs it.

“I would encourage those people who haven’t yet had any of their vaccines to use the online NHS booking service to book their jab, this way they will receive the required proof of booking for free travel to the vaccination site.

“For more information on venues, dates and times covering the jabs visit vaccinatehullandeastriding.co.uk.”

Click here to book a vaccination.