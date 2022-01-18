East Yorkshire bus company to hold recruitment event at Scarborough's Flamingo Land Stadium.

The company is giving local residents the chance to train to become bus drivers to run its network of services in the town and beyond.

To help give people a chance to see what bus driving is like, the company will be holding a bus driver recruitment day at the Flamingo Land Stadium in Scarborough Sports Village on Saturday 29 January, 8am-5pm.

Potential new recruits can ask any questions they have about the job and find out more about what the training involves, to see if it’s the career for them. They will also have the chance to apply for a job and take a driving assessment on the day, if they wish.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s Area Director, said: “Last summer we saw a huge increase in visitors to Scarborough, with our Beachcomber open top buses busier than ever before, and we expect this to continue as more and more people realise how much the Yorkshire coast has to offer for a staycation.

“We’re recruiting extra drivers ahead of summer 2022 so we can run more buses for locals and visitors, and we want to give people in the area an opportunity to start a brilliant new career in bus driving.

“We know the pandemic has seen lots of people lose their jobs or decide to retrain, and there are many transferable skills which would make someone a great bus driver.”

If you want to find out more about becoming a bus driver or attending the recruitment day, visit East Yorkshire’s website at www.eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk .