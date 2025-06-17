Businesses and charities invited to compete in Scarborough 'Mind Games' community sports day

Businesses and charities are being invited to compete in Scarborough 'Mind Games' community sports day

Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind has announced an exciting new fundraising event, designed to bring the community together.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mind Games is a brand-new, action-packed sports day which will take place on Saturday July 26 at Bramcote Athletic Track.

Designed to bring the community together through fun and friendly competition, Mind Games will encourage teams of 8 to 10 people from local businesses, charities and community organisations to take part in a range of classic sports day events – all while raising funds for the causes they care about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will compete in nostalgic events, including the egg and spoon race, sack race, relay race, welly wanging, and an epic tug of war.

Fancy dress is encouraged, with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall, plus best dressed team.

“Mind Games is about connection, community and having a laugh while doing something positive,” said Hayley Doubtfire, Funding and Communications Coordinator at SWR Mind.

“This event brings people together in the spirit of teamwork, wellbeing and fun – whether they’re supporting SWR Mind or another charity that matters to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team registration is now open via the SWR Mind website. Entry is just £50 per team, with at least 50% of the entry fee supporting SWR Mind’s vital local mental health services.

Teams are also welcome to fundraise for SWR Mind or another registered charity of their choice.

To sign up visit www.swrmind.org.uk/events/mind-games or contact Hayley Doubtfire by email at [email protected] to find out how to sponsor the event or donate raffle prizes.