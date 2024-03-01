Whitby Abbey visitor centre plans. Google Maps

The English Heritage Trust has applied to make changes to the licenced area at Whitby Abbey, whilst Seagrown Ltd in Scarborough has applied to make changes on Vincent Pier.

The minor variation application regarding Whitby Abbey would see changes to the size of the licenced area.

The application states: “The proposed variation is the reduction of the previously licensed area.”

It comes as English Heritage is also seeking to make a number of repairs to the Grade-I Listed site.

It has proposed the installation of solar panels, stainless steel roofing, a new roof hatch, and lightning conductors on the roof of its shop within the grounds of Whitby Abbey.

The deadline for representations regarding the Whitby Abbey application is Monday, March 11.

Meanwhile, the application by Seagrown Limited in Scarborough has proposed a set of outdoor changes.

The application requests permission for the removal of the “rigid pole quayside barriers and replacing them with wooden planters which are safer and more aesthetically pleasing”.

It states that “these will be linked together to create one entrance and exit to the area” of the MV Southern Star on Vincent Pier.

The deadline for representations for this application is Friday, March 8.