Businesses join forces with £2,000 donation to support Whitby RNLI
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Station chairman Mike Major said: “Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover has kindly been donating funds to the RNLI after a conversation with me back in the summer of 2023.
"For 2024 they pledged to donate £5,000 over the year of which half has already been received.
"This makes such a difference to our charity, helping to fund vital equipment and training for our volunteers.”
Hatfields also nominated Whitby RNLI to vehicle hire firm Enterprise Mobility which regularly donates to charity and generously donated £2,000 to Whitby RNLI.
Mike went to Liverpool to receive their cheque.
Mr Major thanked both businesses for their support and generous donations and added: “It is a great opportunity for us to be able to promote the work of our volunteers saving lives at sea and raise awareness of our charity with their customers.”