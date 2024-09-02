Busted's 'incredible show to end season with' at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The band held the sold-out audience in the palm of their hands from the get-go, seven years on from their last performance at the venue.

Louise Hollingsworth covered the concert for the Scarborough News - this is her review.

Double-Brit Award winners of the noughties, Busted, performed at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this weekend.

Last year, the band reunited to mark their 20th anniversary and performed at Bridlington Spa - and after the success of that tour, have stayed together and have been playing up and down the country this summer.

The show at the weekend marked seven years since Busted last played at the Yorkshire coast venue and was the last night of their summer tour.

Support came from Soap and rising indie stars Skinny Living.

Busted stormed onto the stage at 9pm prompt, and launched straight into hit Air Hostess, which the sell-out crowd sung back to the band word for word.

The crowd were treated to a hit-packed performance, including Meet You There, Loser Kid, You Said No and Everything I Knew.

Between songs, there was lots of mischievous fun from Matt Willis, who was bantering with the on-stage BSL translator, much to the delight of the crowd, and between the band members themselves.

The band are known among the bigger fans for their cover of Hanson's Mmmbop, and told the audience they think they might take it off their setlist - before launching into the tune.

They also played iconic tunes Sleeping With The Light On, where they asked the crowd to put their phone torches on which made the area look beautiful, new song Good One, What I Go To School For, and Who's David.

Following these hit tunes, there was a slight mishap in the crowd which, while security dealt with swiftly, Matt Willis took the opportunity to joke about it, laughing "imagine fighting at a Busted concert", before getting the crowd to all chant "we love you" to smother the hate and then playing the stellar tune Thunderbirds Are Go, followed by She Wants To Be Me and 3am.

Members of the audience asked if they get onto the stage to do the iconic Busted jump, and Superfan Jan, who travelled from Suffolk to see his 29th Busted show wearing a wedding dress in a nod to the band’s first number one single Crashed The Wedding, was rewarded with an invite on stage and remained for the song where he danced away on the stage to the delight of the band and the crowd.

There wasn’t much time for fans to cool down before the encore and a huge ending of Year 3000.

This was an immense sold-out show at the Open Air Theatre, and an incredible show to close their summer season with.

Check out the images from the concert.

