Busy weekend on the Yorkshire Coast for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Busy weekend for firefighters on the Yorkshire Coast

Calls have ranged from the massive blaze at Overdale School on Friday night to a road traffic collision in Scarborough.

READ MORE: Dramatic video of the blaze at Overdale SchoolThe first call came at 17:51 on Friday evening. Crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to a forklift on fire at Station Road in Cayton. On arrival the crew used one breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze which is believed to have been caused by a burst oil line.

At 20:30 force control received calls to reports of a derelict school building on fire in the Eastfield area of Scarborough. Crews were quickly mobilised from Scarborough and Filey including the aerial ladder platform. On arrival crews requested a further 3 appliances from Sherburn, Robin Hoods Bay and Pickering. The school building was well alight. Crews used two main jets and the aerial ladder platform. Crews from Scarborough remained at the incident overnight to dampen down.

At 03:14 on February 26 crews from Kirkbymoorside and Filey responded to reports of a fire alarm sounding in a residential property on Scalby Road, Woodlands, Scarborough with no response. Crews gained entry to the property using small tools, a locksnapper and a door enforcer and found the cause of the fire alarm to be a plastic which had melted after being left on the cooker top. Crews gave precautionary checks to one female at the scene.

Also on the 26th at 12:44 in High Normanby, Whitby crews extinguished a large pile of logs on fire. Fire was caused by spread from controlled burning. Crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.