'Buzzing atmosphere' - North Yorkshire Moors Railway celebrates successful Diesel Gala

Class 50 No 50021 Rodney departs Grosmont. photo: Peter Horner.

The unmistakable rumble of diesel power echoed through the Moors once again as the North Yorkshire Moors Railway welcomed families and rail enthusiasts to its much-anticipated Annual Diesel Gala.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a buzzing atmosphere and exceptional locomotive line-up, this year’s gala proved to be a resounding success, the event exceeded expectations, with sales 10% higher than projected.

The event showcased an impressive roster of guest locomotives, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Class 55 Deltic No. 55009 Alycidon, courtesy of The Deltic Preservation Society Ltd

Class 37 No. 37264 drops down from the summit at Ellerbeck. photo: John Hunt

- Class 50 No. 50021 Rodney, from the 50021 Owners Ltd

- BR Class 33/2 No. 33202 “Dennis G. Robinson”, courtesy of S. Robinson

- BR Class 37/6 No. 37688 “Great Rocks”, from D05 Preservation Ltd

A last-minute but warmly welcomed addition, Class 37 No. 37418, provided by Steve Beniston, Loram and Rail Adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 55 No 55009 Alycidon hauls the NYMR afternoon tea. photo: Matthew Donald.

These standout visitors joined a strong showing from NYMR’s home fleet, including Class 37 No. 37264 and Class 31 No. 31128 Charybdis, each adding their own unique character to the four-day schedule.

From young families to first-time railway explorers, stations along the line buzzed with excitement, curiosity, and admiration for the powerful locomotives on show.

Paul Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering, said: “Behind the scenes, the event was made possible through months of preparation by NYMR’s dedicated staff, volunteers, and locomotive owners.

"From meticulous engine prep to top-tier customer service and seamless logistics, every detail was handled with care and professionalism.

"Despite a few locomotive issues along the way, the Diesel Team at Grosmont MPD, supported by visiting crews, rose to the challenge and ensured an exceptional visitor experience.”