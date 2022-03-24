Cadets from 740 (Whitby) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets take to skies for glider flights

This was made even more significant as they were the first cadets to experience gliding in some time in the wider Central and East Yorkshire area.

The five cadets aged 12 to 16 travelled to RAF Syerston, Nottinghamshire, where they were hosted by 644 Volunteer Gliding Squadron.

Their day consisted of learning the principles of rapid winch launching, gliding instruments and parachute emergency drills before taking to the air two times each.

Cadets ready and waiting for their first flight.

Speaking about the day, Cadet Tom Maud said: "Being launched into the air was the best bit, along with the sensation of flight without an engine."

Staff Member Flight Lieutenant Clemitshaw, who accompanied the cadets, said: "It’s great after a number of years to get the cadets gliding again.

"It has been an activity the cadets have missed and great to see the huge smiles on the cadets faces after their flight."

Cadet Kendra Harcourt ready to go.

The Royal Air Force Air Cadets provide a variety of opportunities including shooting, first aid and overseas camps as well as running accredited awards schemes such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and BTECs to young adults from age 12 (Year 8) to 17.

Opening evening

740 (Whitby) Squadron is hosting an open evening on Monday April 4 at the back of Whitby Sixth Form, to showcase the range of opportunities available to prospective cadets and staff.

Visit www.whitbyaircadets.org/open-evening/ if you are interested in registering for the event.

Cadets receiving their safety briefing.

You can also visit the squadron's social media sites on Facebook @whitbyaircadets and Twitter @740WhitbySqn