The Hearts and Minds cycle event takes place in the North York Moors National Park on Saturday July 15 and there are still plenty of spaces.

Money raised from the event – which includes a 20-mile and a 53-mile route – will go towards the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and the North York Moors National Park Trust.

The event has been organised by the Tom Parson’s Trust, set up by Malton couple Sue and Nick Parsons in memory of their 22-year-old son who died suddenly while on holiday in Greece in 2016.

Cyclists are being urged to join a scenic fundraiser through the North York Moors National Park, for heart disease.

It was later found that Tom had a condition called myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Most people who experience myocarditis will recover fully and many won’t even have symptoms, but the condition can cause sudden death in rare cases like Tom’s.

Leya Baksh, BHF’s Fundraising Manager for North Yorkshire, said: “Sue and Nick Parsons have planned and organised events which have raised thousands of pounds to help pay for research into the condition that led to Tom’s sad death as well as to help pay for defibrillators in their community.

“This year, the Trust has decided to organise a bike ride through the North York Moors National Park and I would encourage people to sign up straight away and help power the research that could save the lives of people like Tom in the future”.

James Metcalfe, Director of North York Moors National Park Trust, said: “The event is not a race, but an opportunity to come together, celebrate our incredible hearts and do something that supports physical and mental health - you can even use an electric bike if you wish.”

The Hearts and Minds bike ride runs from 8am to 5pm on Saturday July 15.

There is a choice of two routes - 20 miles and 53 miles - with the cost to enter £20 for the shorter route and £45 for the longer one.

Places are limited to 200 riders in total. Booking essential.