Call for young people in East Riding to design Youth Council logo

Budding young designers and artists are invited to design a logo for East Riding’s Youth Council.

The East Riding Youth Council is the forum for young people from different youth voice groups to come together and talk about areas of youth work they are involved in.

The Youth Council involves decision makers and strategic leaders who work together with young people to make a positive impact across communities in the East Riding.

It provides opportunities for young people to get involved in local decision-making, represent their peers, and work on projects that matter to them.

Run by Community VISION, in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the Youth Council is being branded with a new logo, designed by a local young person.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “A new Youth Council logo will be used to highlight where work and decision making has been done in collaboration with local young people. “We are committed to embedding the voice of children and young people throughout our work, and this new logo will help demonstrate that. “I’m looking forward to seeing the designs and ultimately seeing the logo being used across the East Riding.”

Designs can be submitted to [email protected] until June 30. The winning designer will receive a prize.