Call to join Scarborough's Community Choir - here's how to get involved

Local musician, music teacher, arranger, composer and musical director Bill Scott has been active in the town’s musical life for many years

The larger and longer-established Scarborough Community Choir meets weekly on Wednesday evenings from 7pm to 9pm at Scarborough Football Club’s Hospitality Lounge, Ashburn Road starting on January 12 and running until April 13

Bill’s smaller Thursday Afternoon Singing Club meets weekly on Thursday afternoons from 2pm to 4-m at Newby & Scalby Community Hall, Scalby Road starting on January 20 and running until April 21

“The emphasis” said Bill, “is always on fun and maximum participation. Newcomers are always very welcome. Some exciting music is planned for the choir in the forthcoming terms. Variety is the name of the game. Something for everyone.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local musician, music teacher, arranger, composer and musical director Bill Scott has been active in the town’s musical life for many years

. He has worked at Nottingham Playhouse and Stephen Joseph Theatre, directed his many choirs, Sandside Orchestra and Sandside Players, and been music director for many local productions, including his own musicals Barnaby Rudge, The Eighth Sin, The Inn Of Happiness, Oh, Nell! and Rock On, Henry.