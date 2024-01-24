Calling all twitchers: RSPB invites East Yorkshire residents to take part in important annual birdwatch
Over half a million people took part in 2023, counting more than nine million birds.
In East Yorkshire, nearly 5,000 people took part, with the House Sparrow taking the top spot as the most commonly seen bird, followed by the Starling and Blackbird.
This year’s event takes place on 26, 27 and 28 January 26, 27 and 28.
People in East Yorkshire are asked to spend an hour watching and counting the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.
Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s Chief Executive, said: “By taking part in the Birdwatch you are joining hundreds of thousands of people from across the UK, united in a love of nature, to play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.
“Big Garden Birdwatch demonstrates the power that people have when they come together for nature.
“The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives.
“By taking part in the Birdwatch, you and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.
“With birds and other wildlife now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters.
Join us for Big Garden Birdwatch 2024 and together let’s take action to help birds and other wildlife thrive for generations to come.”
This year’s event marks 45 years since the first Big Garden Birdwatch. Starting in 1979, it has since become a much-loved annual citizen science event that gives the RSPB a valuable snapshot of how garden birds are doing in the UK.
Across the UK, House Sparrows celebrated their 20th year as the number one bird spotted in gardens in 2023.
While nearly 1.5 million were spotted across the January weekend, these birds have sadly suffered severe declines. In fact, the number of House Sparrows spotted in gardens has dropped by nearly 60% since the Big Garden Birdwatch first began in 1979.
To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, sign up at www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch then simply watch the birds on your balcony, in your garden or in your local green space for one hour at some point on January 26, 27 or 28
Only count the birds that land, not those flying over. Log the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour, and then send your results in to the RSPB.
Visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch for more information.