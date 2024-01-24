Calling all twitchers: RSPB invites East Yorkshire residents to take part in important annual birdwatch

To take part, East Yorkshire residents need to log the birds that visit their garden during one hour at some point on January 26, 27 or 28. Photo courtesy of RSPB/Ben Hall.

Over half a million people took part in 2023, counting more than nine million birds.

In East Yorkshire, nearly 5,000 people took part, with the House Sparrow taking the top spot as the most commonly seen bird, followed by the Starling and Blackbird.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event takes place on 26, 27 and 28 January 26, 27 and 28.

Robin Erithacus rubecula, on magnolia tree. Photo courtesy of RSPB/Andy Hay.

People in East Yorkshire are asked to spend an hour watching and counting the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s Chief Executive, said: “By taking part in the Birdwatch you are joining hundreds of thousands of people from across the UK, united in a love of nature, to play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.

“Big Garden Birdwatch demonstrates the power that people have when they come together for nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives.

“By taking part in the Birdwatch, you and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.

“With birds and other wildlife now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters.

Join us for Big Garden Birdwatch 2024 and together let’s take action to help birds and other wildlife thrive for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event marks 45 years since the first Big Garden Birdwatch. Starting in 1979, it has since become a much-loved annual citizen science event that gives the RSPB a valuable snapshot of how garden birds are doing in the UK.

Across the UK, House Sparrows celebrated their 20th year as the number one bird spotted in gardens in 2023.

While nearly 1.5 million were spotted across the January weekend, these birds have sadly suffered severe declines. In fact, the number of House Sparrows spotted in gardens has dropped by nearly 60% since the Big Garden Birdwatch first began in 1979.

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, sign up at www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch then simply watch the birds on your balcony, in your garden or in your local green space for one hour at some point on January 26, 27 or 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only count the birds that land, not those flying over. Log the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour, and then send your results in to the RSPB.