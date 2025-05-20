A new ecological community garden project which is taking root in Pickering with the aim of making fresh organic produce more accessible to all especially low income families, is calling for volunteers, donations and funding to help grow the project.

The garden on the edge of the market town is being created by new resident Jamie Walton, an ecological gardener and best-selling author, originally from Scarborough, who has become a global internet sensation with his social media content @nettlesandpetals inspiring people to have a go at growing their own produce ecologically.

Thanks to a four-acre plot being made available by nursery RV Rogers, Jamie is developing a quarter of the land to begin with, to create a vibrant, inclusive green space producing vegetables, fruit and herbs organically and using ecological methods that enhance the soil and the diversity of wildlife.

Having installed a polytunnel, a rainwater harvesting station and planting hundreds of willow cuttings that will be used for fencing and basketry, Jamie is now starting to recruit volunteers, whether they are residents or people visiting the area, who are keen spend a few hours learning more about how to garden ecologically while helping a good cause.

He’s also keen to hear from potential sponsors and donors of equipment, materials and planting stock.

Jamie, whose first book Nettles and Petals was only published last month and became an instant Sunday Times bestseller, said: “The produce will be available to the local community, but we’re especially keen on wanting to help lower income families to reap the benefit of having fresh food.

"So we might have a ‘pay what you can’ idea for those that can contribute, while possibly helping lower income families by handing out free vouchers through the local Pickering shopping voucher scheme.

“I’m working closely with the Pickering Town Community Interest Company exploring these ideas that also include the possibility of having a stall at the successful Little Miss Piggy Artisan market at Beck Isle Museum and providing recipe ideas or even freshly cooked meals using the community garden’s produce.

"This garden will be a place for learning, growing, and connecting with nature and each other whether it’s holding workshops, volunteer days and children’s nature clubs.”

Go to Jamie’s Instagram page www.instagram.com/nettlesandpetals for more.