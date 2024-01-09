News you can trust since 1882
Calls made for new road safety crossing to be created in East Ayton

New calls have been made for a road safety crossing to be created on Racecourse Road, East Ayton, because of increasing concern about the safety of children going to the nearby village primary school in Moor Lane.
Published 9th Jan 2024, 14:27 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 14:27 GMT
Racecourse Road, East Ayton - Image: Google MapsRacecourse Road, East Ayton - Image: Google Maps
Racecourse Road, East Ayton - Image: Google Maps

North Yorkshire Councillor David Jeffels said the school staff and governors, as well as parents and parish councillors, were worried about the high number of children crossing Racecourse Road to get to school.

“We have seen a very significant rise in the volume of traffic travelling to and from Scarborough through the village, and with it the increasing risk to children.

“There would be a quite significant cost to make a crossing but I hope the NYC’s road safety team will be able to suggest a scheme which would be effective and I would certainly give it financial aid through my council Locality Budget,” said Councillor Jeffels.

