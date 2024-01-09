New calls have been made for a road safety crossing to be created on Racecourse Road, East Ayton, because of increasing concern about the safety of children going to the nearby village primary school in Moor Lane.

Racecourse Road, East Ayton - Image: Google Maps

North Yorkshire Councillor David Jeffels said the school staff and governors, as well as parents and parish councillors, were worried about the high number of children crossing Racecourse Road to get to school.

“We have seen a very significant rise in the volume of traffic travelling to and from Scarborough through the village, and with it the increasing risk to children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad