Radio presenter Ryan Swain has battled to save what is thought to be the country's largest and only free-to-access half-pipe from being dismantled between Norton and Malton.

After a year-long campaign, the skate park finally reopened to the public in recent weeks after new ramps were installed by specialists King Ramps and a safety inspection by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

Mr Swain said: "I'm excited to see all generations flood through the gates to use the facility once again.

Campaigner Ryan Swain, right, at the refurbished skate park in Malton.

"The next step is to put Norton and Malton well and truly on the map within the action sports community by repairing the half-pipe once and for all."

The campaigners even received a video message of support from American professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, who helped popularise the sport.

Initial repairs to the skate park were approved in May last year, but the future of the heritage half pipe remains uncertain after safety concerns were raised.

Under the Health and Safety Act 1974, the council would be liable for any serious injuries sustained on the half pipe, where found to be negligent.

An aerial overview of the newly refurbished skate park in Malton.

In August last year, Norton-on-Derwent Town Council's Mayor Ann Spencer said the half-pipe is "potentially too dangerous" to be opened to children of all ages without supervision.

"The halfpipe is said to be the only one remaining of such a height run by a parish council - all others are in theme parks or sports centres, usually undercover, and consequently under supervision where users have to pre-book and pay," she said.

Mr Swain said volunteers continue to "spearhead the rescue the ramp campaign" and that there are upcoming meetings to discuss the half pipe's future, which first opened more than 20 years ago.