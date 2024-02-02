Campervan collides with parked car and leaves scene in Scarborough as officers appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Osgodby village outside Poacher’s Barn.

It happened between 6.15pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 27 when a dark-coloured campervan collided with a parked car causing substantial damage to its front-end.

The van then left the scene of the incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Officers are appealing to the driver of the campervan to come forward and to anyone who witnessed the incident or can help identify the campervan driver to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Terence Priestman.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.