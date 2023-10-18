Campsite at Sneaton, near Whitby, announced as Caravan and Motorhome Club winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The campsite in Sneaton is the winner of the single-couple site category, recognising the dedication and commitment of the club’s valued campsite staff.

Regional Manager Phil Monkman said: “Our staff have spent the last few months transforming our North Yorkshire Moors campsite into one of the most popular and prettiest sites in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The green agenda and sustainability are always at the fore of anything they do and they are masters at recycling and reusing materials on site.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Yorkshire Moors Club campsite at Sneaton has won an award.

"This season they have carried out many initiatives such as creating permanent no-mow areas around the site, which grew wild orchids that have never been seen before on site; replanting large wildflower areas, and creating their own areas of ‘imaginative planting’ such as clematis towers around the site.

"A ‘find the wooden animal’ hide-and-seek trail and hand-carved planters (made from old logs), bird tables/bird boxes have also been also introduced.

"The crazy golf course was completely refurbished and a circular seating area near the Wi-Fi hotspot was created for visitors to make use of while online.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grenville Chamberlain OBE, Chairman of the Caravan and Motorhome Club, praised the overall standard.

The North Yorkshire Moors Club campsite at Sneaton has won an award.

“This year the quality of submissions has been outstanding and the imagination of the site teams was stunning,” he said.