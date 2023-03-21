Can you Beat the Tide? Scarborough Hospital launches new fundraising challenge from Bridlington to Filey

Beat The Tide is a 20-mile sponsored walk from Bridlington to Filey Brigg around the Flamborough headland and taking in the stunning views of Thornwick Bay. For those who can’t face twenty miles there is a 10-mile option starting halfway at Bempton going through to Speeton, North Yorkshire's easternmost settlement, before dropping down on to the beach in Filey Bay.

Maya Liversidge, Community Fundraiser, said: “Scarborough Hospital is very important to people on the East Coast so what a wonderful way to offer support than a walk around the beautiful Yorkshire Coast.

"It’s right on our doorstep and offers some incredible views. We’ve spiced it up in the final stretch - five miles walking across the sands with the added challenge of getting across before the tide gets in.

“Beat the Tide adds the element of excitement to the walk, we can’t stop the tide so our walkers will need to push themselves a little bit harder to complete the circuit.

“The Urgent & Emergency Care Appeal is close to many residents’ hearts and the whole community will benefit from this new build. Everyone is invited to join in, even if it’s not for you please spread the word or support someone doing it!”

You can find out further information and sign up online here or call 01723 236210.