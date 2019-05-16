Can you help find a home for friendly boy Tye?

This week’s pet of the week, Tye, was very skinny when he arived at the RSPCA Scarborough and District branch and just needed some food and TLC.

Tye is a friendly chap although he is slightly nervous of men when he does not know them.

Staff at the branch are looking for adopters who will give him the loving home he deserves and cherish him forever.

Tye is a gentle giant with a heart of gold who just wants to be loved.

He is being looked after at the RSPCA animal home on Landing Lane in York, open from 11am to 3pm Tuesday to Sunday – no need to make an appointment.