Can you put a name to these Burniston and Cloughton faces?

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Burniston & Cloughton Pre-School Playgroup and to mark the occasion, the group are holding an anniversary celebration.

Liz Walker, manager, who has been with the playgroup for 22 years, says the playgroup are hoping to contact families and friends, both past and present, to invite them to join the celebrations.

Santa at Burniston & Cloughton Playgroup

READ MORE: Whitby teenager charged over A171 crash which killed father and daughter

To make sure as many as possible attend, they are hoping to put names to a number of faces in the playgroup's old photos.

She said: "We are lucky that some grandparents, who have been there from the start, have been able to supply some names and identify several people, but we're still looking for answers on the others."

Liz has seen the group grow from a few parent and toddler sessions a week to a five day operation that opens from 8.30am to 3pm.

Burniston & Cloughton Playgroup Ofsted 2015

Anyone who has any information, or would like further details can contact Liz Walker via email on info@burnistonandcloughtonplaygroup.co.uk or call 01723 871 227.

Alternatively, you can join the Burniston & Cloughton Playgroup 50 Year Anniversary group on Facebook by clicking here.

The event takes place at the Reading Rooms, High Street, Cloughton on Sunday 7th July from 2pm with all welcome to attend.

Burniston & Cloughton Playgroup Leaders

Burniston & Cloughton Playgroup