Candlelight Ball to be held at Scarborough Spa to raise money for The Rainbow Centre

Jo Laking CEO of The Rainbow Centre with Mike Lynskey, Operations Manager

On Saturday May 4 The Rainbow Centre will be hosting an elegant evening at Scarborough Spa which will be filled with delectable cuisine and fabulous music - all while helping local people who are in need.

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 27 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis.

The centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service.Guests can indulge in a delightful drinks reception, followed by a lavish three-course dinner that will tantalise your taste buds.

As the night unfolds, they will join in the excitement of a charity auction and raffle, where they could win incredible prizes generously donated by the local community.Ball goers are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest black tie and evening attire as the ball will exude an atmosphere of sophistication and style.

They will be dancing the night away to an incredible 9 piece band – The Mike Brown Big Band - as well as their lively DJ.Jo Laking, CEO of the Rainbow Centre says, “We’re thrilled to be holding our first ever charity ball with the aim of raising much needed funds for our service.

"This is a great opportunity for the local community to come together to support a charity that helps so many in our town.

"We think demand for tickets will be high so book early to avoid disappointment.”Tickets are £65 per person or a table of 10 can be purchased for £650 and are available to purchase online at www.therainbowcentre.org.We are also looking to the business community for sponsorship with packages ranging from £250 to £4000.

If you are interested in sponsorship at the event, please contact Mike Lynskey at [email protected] or call 07474 705961.

All ticket sales, sponsorship and every penny raised on the night will directly aid the work of the Rainbow Centre.

The charity focuses on supporting those in need in Scarborough and the surrounding areas.