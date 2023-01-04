Candlelit vigil for Ukraine to take place in Scarborough's Peasholm Park

Wanda Maciuszko at the last candletlit vigil

The event is being organised by Wanda Maciuszko, who organised a similar vigil for peace in March of last year, which was attended by dozens of people including several Ukrainian students from Scarborough College.

Ms Maciuszko said: “People have been asking me to hold another, and we wanted to do it as near to Ukrainian Christmas as we could, which is January 6.

“The vigil is just to remind people what is happening in Ukraine and to remind the Ukrainian people that we still support them and that they’re not alone.”