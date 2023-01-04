News you can trust since 1882
Candlelit vigil for Ukraine to take place in Scarborough's Peasholm Park

A candlelit vigil for Ukraine will be held in Peasholm Park on Saturday January 7 at 4pm.

By Louise Perrin
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 9:38am
Wanda Maciuszko at the last candletlit vigil
The event is being organised by Wanda Maciuszko, who organised a similar vigil for peace in March of last year, which was attended by dozens of people including several Ukrainian students from Scarborough College.

Ms Maciuszko said: “People have been asking me to hold another, and we wanted to do it as near to Ukrainian Christmas as we could, which is January 6.

“The vigil is just to remind people what is happening in Ukraine and to remind the Ukrainian people that we still support them and that they’re not alone.”

All are welcome at the event and people are asked to bring their own candles and to wear the Ukrainian colours of yellow and blue.