The festival was hosted in partnership with Jerry Green Dog Rescue who work hard to provide a safe place for homeless dogs whilst seeking new, loving places for them to live.

Competitors and their loyal companions competed in various categories from ‘Cutest Puppy’ to ‘Waggiest Tail’ in the hopes of winning a rosette or taking the ultimate trophy for ‘Best in Show.’

The enormous effort from everyone involved as well as the generous donations resulted in the event raising an impressive £1,125.06 for Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

Charlotte Toplass, Events Fundraising Lead at Jerry Green Dog Rescue said: ‘’It was lovely to meet so many happy wagging tails who took part in our Fun Dog Show. We loved being a part of the Canine Carnival again this year, raising vital funds to help the dogs in our care and the community work we deliver in East Yorkshire.’’

Jerry Green Dog Rescue have rescued, cared for, and rehomed over 44,000 dogs in need of a second chance during their 60 years of operation.

The charity has a community outreach programme in East Yorkshire, as well as three centres across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: ‘’Thank you to everyone who came along and supported this fundraiser and well done to all of the winners.

‘’The event was a real success and we look forward to continuing our support for deserving charities such as Jerry Green Dog Rescue in the future.’’

Visit https://www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/ to find out more about the rescue.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/ to see what is coming up at Sewerby Hall.

1 . Sewerby Hall's Canine Carnival Five-month-old Barry won the Cutest Puppy category. Photo: Simon Kench Photo Sales

2 . Sewerby Hall's Canine Carnival Prettiest Eyes category winner was eight-year-old Max, who was also a Jerry Green rescue dog. Photo: Simon Kench Photo Sales

3 . Sewerby Hall's Canine Carnival The winner of the Waggiest Tail category was four-year-old Bertie. Photo: Simon Kench Photo Sales