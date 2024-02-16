Canopy falls from building on St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough
The unusual call was received at 2.55pmm, and a crew from Scarborough cordoned off an area outside the building for public safety.
Crew members gave advice to the owner and advised them to contact a contractor.
A second call to St Nicholas Cliff, at 6.50pm, saw crew from Scarborough respond to reports of two people stuck in a lift.
Firefighters stood by until the arrival of a lift engineer who freed them.
Earlier in the day, at 11.36am, a crew from Scarborough responded to an activated fire alarm inside a property on Wykeham Street, Scarborough
This was caused by smoking.
The crew members gave advice to the occupant regarding smoking in the property.