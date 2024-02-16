News you can trust since 1882
Canopy falls from building on St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough

Firefighters from Scarborough Fire Station were called to assist when a canopy fell from a building on St Nicholas Cliff on Thursday (February 15)
By Louise French
Published 16th Feb 2024, 08:37 GMT
Fire crews were called to two incidents on St Nicholas Cliff

The unusual call was received at 2.55pmm, and a crew from Scarborough cordoned off an area outside the building for public safety.

Crew members gave advice to the owner and advised them to contact a contractor.

A second call to St Nicholas Cliff, at 6.50pm, saw crew from Scarborough respond to reports of two people stuck in a lift.

Firefighters stood by until the arrival of a lift engineer who freed them.

Earlier in the day, at 11.36am, a crew from Scarborough responded to an activated fire alarm inside a property on Wykeham Street, Scarborough

This was caused by smoking.

The crew members gave advice to the occupant regarding smoking in the property.