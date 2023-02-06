Car accident and a fire at a commercial premises among calls for Scarborough area fire crews this weekend

Crew from Scarborough were called to attend a single vehicle road traffic collision on Ramshill Road at 2.29pm on Friday February 3. They made the scene safe by disconnecting the battery and left the single male casualty in care of an ambulance crew.

Later the same day, at 9.23pm, a crew from Filey were called to a report of a fire in the open at Glen Gardens. This was a campfire that was out on arrival and no action was needed by the Fire Service.

At 9.47pm crews from Malton were called to a report of a fire in the kitchen of a property in Welburn. This fire was out on arrival and crews provided assistance using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

Hose reels lie at the entrance to Betton Farm

On Saturday February 4, at 2.27pm, Scarborough crews were called to a small grassland fire measuring 10m x 5m in Eastfield. Crews extinguished the fire by using a hose reel jet.

Later the same day at 5.27pm on Valley Road, Scarborough crews used buckets of water to extinguish a small bin fire. The cause is believed accidental.

On Sunday February 5, at 5pm at Quarry Mount, Scarborough, Scarborough crew extinguished a small fire in woodland using buckets of water.

Slightly later at 5.18pm on Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, a small fire deliberately set by youths was extinguished by a Scarborough crew using a hose reel.

The largest fire of the weekend occurred at 6.33pm at East Ayton, Scarborough.

Crews from Scarborough, Filey, Pickering, Robin Hood’s Bay and Bridlington (Humberside Fire Service) attended a fire in a commercial premises with five appliances and an aerial ladder.

Hose reels and main jets were used to extinguish the fire.

Crews will revisit the scene of the fire during daylight on Monday February 6.